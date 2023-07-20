When former champion vowed to get ex-WWE star fired for dating Torrie Wilson

While working in WCW, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson and Billy Kidman started dating. The couple later moved to the Stamford-based company. They dated for nearly four years before tying the knot in 2003. However, Wilson and Kidman separated three years later and officially divorced in 2008.

Before getting divorced, Wilson entered a romantic relationship with former Spirit Squad member Nick Mitchell (aka Mitch) in 2006. At the time, Mitch was involved in a storyline with D-Generation X.

During an interview with Cafe de Rene several months ago, former Spirit Squad member Johnny Jeter recalled Kidman's best friend Dean Malenko being upset about Wilson's romance with Mitch.

"I do know that Dean Malenko was a little upset about it. And I remember we were on like a rental car bus going, I don't remember if we were dropping the car off and going back to the airport or if we were vice versa. But he was there and he pretty much told us, and I don't even know how we got on the subject, but he pretty much said, 'Yeah, hey, after Spirit Squad run is over, Mitch is gone.' And I think we just looked at each other like, 'Holy sh*t! Wow!' 'Why?' And he's like, 'Well, he broke up my friend's marriage. Like, you know, I'll make sure he's gone,'" he said.

A few months after The Spirit Squad's storyline with DX ended, Mitch was released from his contract in May 2007. However, Johnny refused to confirm that Malenko had anything to do with it.

"I don't know if Dean had anything to do with that. He probably did. I mean, who knows?" the former Spirit Squad member added. [1:10 - 1:14]

An Ex-WWE star previously detailed his uncomfortable experience kissing Torrie Wilson in front of her boyfriend. Check out the story here.

WWE CCO Triple H reportedly hated Mitch

Although they worked together on a storyline for several months, Mitch and current WWE CCO Triple H reportedly had a rocky relationship. According to former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree, The Game hated the Spirit Squad member.

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree recalled witnessing an incident involving the two backstage.

"Hunter f**king hated Mitch. Like, big time. I remember one time Mitch was standing by the door and like Hunter walked in and like hit him in the, hit him. And then Hunter just looked at Mitch, 'A doorstop, that's about all you're f**king good for,' and just walked away. Wow!" Dupree said. [1:21 - 1:43]

A three-time WWE titleholder previously confessed to having a crush on Torrie Wilson. Check out the story here.