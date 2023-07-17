When ex-WWE star claimed Triple H "f**king" hated former champion "big time"

Since joining WWE in the 1990s, Triple H has worked with dozens of superstars. In 2006, The Game reunited with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to reform D-Generation X. They then worked an angle with The Spirit Squad.

During an episode of Cafe de Rene nearly a year ago, former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree claimed that Triple H hated Spirit Squad member Mitch "big time." He also recalled an incident between The Game and the 40-year-old former superstar.

"Hunter f**king hated Mitch. Like, big time. I remember one time Mitch was standing by the door and like Hunter walked in and like hit him in the, hit him. And then Hunter just looked at Mitch, 'A doorstop, that's about all you're f**king good for,' and just walked away. Wow!" Dupree said. [1:21 - 1:43]

Mitch had a brief run in the Stamford-based company, during which time he held the World Tag Team Championship alongside the rest of The Spirit Squad. However, he was released from his contract in May 2007.

Ric Flair recently reconciled with WWE CCO Triple H

For several years, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Triple H had a close relationship. However, their friendship suffered a major blow about a year ago. During an episode of his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast in 2022, The Nature Boy stated that he and The Game were no longer talking to each other.

Earlier this year, Flair revealed on an episode of his To Be The Man podcast that he had apologized to The Game, and they had reconciled.

"As I said, we've had our differences, but I think he does a great job [in creative]. And we've repaired that. You know, I apologized and we didn't (...) I just, my problem is I guess the older I get the more, I just want everybody to be happy. Does that make sense? That never is gonna happen in life but you wouldn't want to see anybody just be unhappy. And I want him and Stephanie to be happy," he said.

