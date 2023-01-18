"I apologized" - WWE legend reveals that he has reconciled with Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair opened up about his relationship with Triple H, disclosing that they recently reconciled.

Although they were once close friends, Triple H and Flair had a fallout during the latter's dispute over the "The Man" trademark with the Stamford-based company. Speaking on his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast last year, the 16-time world champion disclosed that he and The Game were no longer talking to each other.

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy noted that he wants Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to be happy.

"As I said we've had our differences but I think he does a great job [in creative]. And we've repaired that. You know, I apologized and we didn't (...) I just, my problem is I guess the older I get the more, I just want everybody to be happy. Does that make sense? That never is gonna happen in life but you wouldn't want to see anybody just be unhappy. And I want him and Stephanie to be happy," he said. [59:52 - 1:00:24]

Ric Flair urged Vince McMahon to appear on RAW 30th-anniversary show. Check out his comments here.

Ric Flair doesn't want Vince McMahon to take away WWE creative from Triple H

Since Vince McMahon retired last year, Triple H has taken over the creative process. However, rumors have recently suggested that McMahon could take away creative control from The Game after his return to the company as Executive Chairman.

On the same episode of the To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy addressed the possibility of McMahon regaining control of WWE creative.

"Do I think Vince will have something to say? Yes. Do I think that he will take it away from Hunter? I hope not. I hope not but I always think he'll have something to say. Yeah, I think Hunter does a great job (...) I don't think he should take it away from Hunter but I do think he'll have a voice whether it's from afar or on the property, " he said. [59:35 - 1:01:03]

Triple H hosted a WWE talent meeting ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW. Check out the details here.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes