"We went at it" - When Triple H had a real backstage fight with top star in front of the entire WWE locker room

After a short stint in WCW, Triple H joined WWE in 1995. Over the next few years, he formed a close friendship with Shawn Michaels. Together, they formed the D-Generation X stable. However, the two grew apart when HBK went away after sustaining a back injury that forced him to retire from in-ring action in 1998.

During his time off from the company, Michaels had a drug use problem. When a wasted HBK attended a WWE show, he had a legitimate backstage fight with The Game in front of the locker room. On DX's Biography episode, Triple H detailed the incident.

"After he takes his time off, just intermittent in and out of Shawn, but he's still a mess. We were nowhere near as close as we were before. There comes a moment where it's getting worse and worse and it's the night that Vince buys WCW. We all go into an office to watch this go down. Just as it's about to happen, in walks Shawn, who is just a mess, it's just embarssing. Everybody else goes to Vince, 'embarrasing, he shouldn't be here.' Shawn comes out of that conversation and in front of everybody in that locker room, we went at it," he said.

After their fight, HBK and The Game stopped talking for about a year. However, they revived their friendship after Michaels called Triple H and apologized to him.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels now lead WWE Creative

In 2010, Shawn Michaels retired from in-ring competition. Nearly 12 years later, Triple H also officially hung up his boots. The two legends now hold executive positions in the Stamford-based company.

Last year, Triple H became the new Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon retired from the company. Meanwhile, HBK was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. He now leads the creative process in NXT.

