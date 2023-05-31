When 3-time champion confessed to having a crush on WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

For a long time, Torrie Wilson was regarded as one of the most attractive women to appear on WWE TV. Over the years, the Hall of Famer has had many admirers, including former Hardcore Champion Maven.

During an interview with Cafe de Rene about a year ago, Maven confessed to being attracted to the 47-year-old. He even dubbed her "as perfect as a specimen can get."

"You know how everybody's got their tastes, right? Some people like Stacy Keibler, some like Torrie, hey, some like Jackie, you know, whoever whatever your taste is. Torrie to me was always mine. Just she's like God made nothing better looking in life than Torrie Wilson circa 1999 through 2004. To me, just head to toe, that's as perfect as a specimen can get," he said.

Maven later had to have a romantic angle with Wilson on WWE TV. He even got to kiss her on-screen.

"And so, of course, my first main storyline involving a female, it has me with Torrie Wilson. And this was during her time married to Billy [Kidman]. The story called for her giving me a kiss before I went out and wrestled Tajiri that night. And it was a real kiss on the lips – but a working kiss, no tongue or nothing," he said. [0:21 - 1:19]

Torrie Wilson once made out with a co-worker in front of his spouse on WWE SmackDown. Check out the story here.

Maven opened up about his experience kissing Torrie Wilson in WWE

In an old video, Maven discussed his experience kissing Torrie Wilson. He revealed that they had to redo the shot several times. However, he considered himself lucky for continuing to mess up the scene.

The former Hardcore Champion also disclosed that he considered kissing Wilson "a dream come true."

"It took about three or four takes of getting to kiss Torrie each and every time. She's wishing me luck for my match against Tajiri that night and I was such a bad actor at the time, probably still am, that I luckily kept messing the kiss up so I could do it over and over. And I'll tell you what, I wish we were still filming that free tape right now. I wish we never got it right because that was truly a dream come true," Maven explained. [0:49 - 1:16]

Old School Jason (OSJ) @Shoryuken91 Torrie Wilson visits Maven in the hospital after he suffers a broken leg. She makes him really comfortable to say the least, but trouble brews when Tajiri enters the hospital. Torrie Wilson visits Maven in the hospital after he suffers a broken leg. She makes him really comfortable to say the least, but trouble brews when Tajiri enters the hospital. https://t.co/iIBkClLh4I

Torrie Wilson credited a two-time WWE Hall of Famer for getting her into the wrestling business after seeing her in a green bikini. Check out the story here.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes