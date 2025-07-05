"The lad was a warrior on the pitch" - Sheamus pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota after his tragic passing

WWE Superstar Sheamus paid a heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota after he tragically passed away in a car crash. The Portuguese and Liverpool forward was highly regarded as one of the most lethal finishers in the world of soccer and was highly influential for club and country.

Jota, alongside his brother André Silva, was involved in the fatal car crash that occurred in Zamora, Spain. Silva played for Portuguese club Penafiel and was 25. Meanwhile, Jota was 28 and was recently married to his long-time partner, with whom he had three children.

On Instagram, Sheamus shared a heartfelt message for Jota and recalled watching him score in last season's Merseyside Derby. The goal also turned out to be Jota's final for Liverpool. The 57th-minute finish from the Portuguese international was enough to secure the three points for the Premier League club on the day against their local rivals, Everton F.C. He also called Diogo Jota a "warrior on the pitch."

"I was blessed to see Diogo play and score for Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby just a few months ago. Like the rest of the football world, I still can’t process what’s happened. The lad was a warrior on the pitch and a top-class gent off it. Thinking about his wife and kids—I can’t imagine the pain they’re going through. But one thing’s for certain: he’ll live on in the hearts and minds of his Liverpool and football family forever. #YNWA #20 ❤️," wrote Sheamus.

Check out Sheamus' post on Instagram below:

Sheamus sent an emotional message after Diogo Jota's passing

Sheamus took to X/Twitter to react to Diogo Jota's passing. The former WWE Champion posted that he was shocked and heartbroken.

The Celtic Warrior wrote:

"Shocked & heartbroken. Rest in peace, Diogo. You’ll never walk alone."

Sheamus has been a lifelong supporter of Liverpool F.C. He has often been seen sporting the club's official shirt and has also attended the games at Anfield.

