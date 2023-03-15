"The land of WWE leftovers," "Exactly where they belong" - Twitter reacts to The Bella Twins possibly joining stable in AEW

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella took the wrestling world by storm today by announcing they will now be referred to as "The Garcia Twins".

Nikki and Brie Bella's relationship with WWE has gone downhill, and the two openly criticized the lack of female representation during WWE RAW XXX. It appears that things have not been patched up and The Bella Twins are ready to begin the next chapter of their lives. The Garcia Twins have removed all references to the promotion from their social media accounts as well.

Some wrestling fans have begun to speculate that Nikki and Brie may be heading to All Elite Wrestling. Former WWE Superstars Saraya (Paige), Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott), and Toni Storm have formed a stable called "The Outcasts" in the promotion.

Wrestling News sent out a tweet saying that it seems like Nikki and Brie have become outcasts, hinting at the possibility of the twins joining the stable in AEW.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Name change, YouTube deleted, done with WWE. Seems like Nikki and Brie are Outcasts. 🧐

The wrestling world reacted by poking fun at the idea and claimed that All Elite Wrestling is becoming the land of WWE leftovers.

Todd Bentley @IamToddBentley @WrestlingNewsCo If they end up in AEW eventually, AEW was gonna look like the land of the WWE leftovers

Eddu🌓 @Eddu_7762 @WrestlingNewsCo As if AEW's female division could get any worse.

Stevenwrestlingfan98 @stevenwwefan98 @WrestlingNewsCo They got told no so they are throwing a fit about it

SwitchBladeSZN 🗡️ @JayWhiteSZN



SwitchBladeSZN 🗡️ @JayWhiteSZN @WrestlingNewsCo W Triple H Sent them and step daddy packing

Blind Melon¿¿😵‍💫 @Theonlykey1122 @WrestlingNewsCo Let's be completely honest, them coming in wouldn't make the slightest difference. Also they'd be booed within 2 months

Poging Bagsik @jigs623 @WrestlingNewsCo expected.they have been taking shots at wwe like the company didnt do anything for them.good luck on your next chapter ladies

Jason Ginzburg @JasonGinzburg @WrestlingNewsCo Ah so we are doing an nWo style thing. Former wwe talent....the outcasts. OK got it

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella says she misses wrestling

Nikki Bella last put on a pair of wrestling boots in 2022 for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

She retired from being a full-time wrestler in 2019 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside her sister. However, she recently disclosed that she misses wrestling and still watches it from time to time.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, the 39-year-old said she would love to return to wrestling but things are different now that she is a mother.

"I miss it a lot," Nikki Bella said. "Every time I go do cardio, and I put on my music, I'm thinking storylines and cutting promos ... I miss it. I miss it so much. I watch every now and then, and it's only the women's stuff. But, it's like, I'll watch certain matches, and I'm like, 'Oh. That'd be so fun to be a part of.' ... But yeah, I wish I could be back. I would love to go back to do things, but it's just different when you're a mom." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Wrestling fans have often criticized AEW for not focusing enough on the women's division. If Nikki and Brie do sign with the promotion, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact they will have on AEW's women's division moving forward.

