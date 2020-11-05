A few days ago, WWE announced that a documentary focusing on the life of the promotion's Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was in the works. Now, it looks like McMahon's greatest adversary from the Attitude Era, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, will also be getting a documentary of his own.

The news was broken by former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia when she appeared for an interview on The Chris Van Vliet Show. Garcia talked about her return to WWE with the "Chasing Glory" podcast on the WWE Network. She also revealed that she will be a part of the documentary focusing on the life of The Texas Rattlesnake.

Steve Austin documentary to be made by 'The Last Dance' producers

Lilian Garcia revealed that the Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary will be made by the producers of "The Last Dance". Said documentary focused on the life of legendary basketball player Michael Jordan and NBA team the Chicago Bulls.

Garcia said that WWE contacted her regarding the documentary and told her that she was going to be a part of the cast.

"WWE contacted me and they said the producers from The Last Dance are going to reach out to you. They want you in their documentary. It’s crazy because when I got the message I was literally just watching The Last Dance documentary."

She added that the documentary is scheduled to be released next year, although a release date has not yet been determined. Steve Austin himself is yet to make an official statement regarding the news of his documentary.