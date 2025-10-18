  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "The last one" - AJ Styles confirms his final WWE show

"The last one" - AJ Styles confirms his final WWE show

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 18, 2025 09:48 GMT
AJ Styles (Image Credits: WWE.com)
AJ Styles (Image Credits: WWE.com)

AJ Styles has confirmed that his latest appearance in Japan was his final in The Land of the Rising Sun. The former WWE Champion is set to retire from Professional Wrestling next year.

Ad

Styles recently faced John Cena at the Crown Jewel 2025 Premium Live Event. This was the final match between the two legends, with Cena emerging victorious. Before the match, The Phenomenal One confirmed that he will retire from professional wrestling in 2026.

On Instagram, Styles sent a message after his final appearance in Japan. He thanked the WWE Universe and also shared a photo of him sporting his mask, that he traditionally wears in Japan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The last one in Japan. Arigato gozaimasu," wrote Styles.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out Styles' post on Instagram:

Ad

AJ Styles opened up about his retirement plans

Since debuting in WWE in 2016, AJ Styles has established himself as a top star in the company. He has won the WWE Championship twice and has also held the Intercontinental and United States Championship. He is also a former Tag Team Champion, having held the titles with Omos.

At a recent WWE live event in Melbourne, Styles scored a big victory over El Grande Americano. Post-match, he addressed the fans in attendance and confirmed that he will indeed retire from professional wrestling. Styles said:

Ad
"I don't have a lot of time, and I'm not supposed to be on this microphone right now. But I just want to thank you guys for cheering, some of the best fans in the world. Here's the truth: I'm probably not going to be seen again in a singlet like this anymore. So, I just wanted you to know from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much,"

In 2025, AJ Styles has unsuccessfully challenged Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He also returned to TNA Wrestling for the first time in years for a special appearance.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications