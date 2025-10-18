"The last one" - AJ Styles confirms his final WWE show

AJ Styles has confirmed that his latest appearance in Japan was his final in The Land of the Rising Sun. The former WWE Champion is set to retire from Professional Wrestling next year.Styles recently faced John Cena at the Crown Jewel 2025 Premium Live Event. This was the final match between the two legends, with Cena emerging victorious. Before the match, The Phenomenal One confirmed that he will retire from professional wrestling in 2026.On Instagram, Styles sent a message after his final appearance in Japan. He thanked the WWE Universe and also shared a photo of him sporting his mask, that he traditionally wears in Japan.&quot;The last one in Japan. Arigato gozaimasu,&quot; wrote Styles.Check out Styles' post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Styles opened up about his retirement plansSince debuting in WWE in 2016, AJ Styles has established himself as a top star in the company. He has won the WWE Championship twice and has also held the Intercontinental and United States Championship. He is also a former Tag Team Champion, having held the titles with Omos.At a recent WWE live event in Melbourne, Styles scored a big victory over El Grande Americano. Post-match, he addressed the fans in attendance and confirmed that he will indeed retire from professional wrestling. Styles said:&quot;I don't have a lot of time, and I'm not supposed to be on this microphone right now. But I just want to thank you guys for cheering, some of the best fans in the world. Here's the truth: I'm probably not going to be seen again in a singlet like this anymore. So, I just wanted you to know from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much,&quot;In 2025, AJ Styles has unsuccessfully challenged Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He also returned to TNA Wrestling for the first time in years for a special appearance.