Multi-time world champion John Cena opened up about his future in WWE following SmackDown. He mentioned that his time is coming up soon.

The 16-time world champion returned to the company on the latest episode of SmackDown for the first time since Money in the Bank in London. He announced that he will be hosting Payback, which will take place on Saturday. This will be his first time assuming such a role at a premium live event

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelly, John Cena commented on his return to WWE and stated that his SmackDown appearance wasn't his last, but he knows his time is coming soon.

"Every single chance I get to go out there becomes more and more special. There is no denying the fact that I'm 46 and staring down 47. I've been here for over two decades. As I said out there in the ring, the last one is not tonight, but I know it's soon. To speak candidly, when you're involved in this every day in a full-time capacity, you just think about what's next," said Cena. [H/T Fightful]

John Cena on hosting WWE Payback for the first time

The Cenation Leader has been confirmed for tonight's Payback, but he's not scheduled to compete. There are currently six matches scheduled for the premium live event.

John Cena commented on his new role by stating that he's never hosted a major WWE event before, and he may ask The Miz for some advice.

"I've never quite hosted. I just found that out right before I went down there and I want to make sure everyone knows I'll be at the premium live event Payback as the host, and I don't even know what that means. I have a lot of mutual respect for The Miz, he's a man that wears many hats, maybe I can engage in a conversation with him and get some suggestions, he's done the job quite well," said Cena.

It'll be interesting to see what John Cena does as the host of Payback. He is set to make his in-ring return at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India.

