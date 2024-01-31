The last person to pin WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY outlines massive WrestleMania plans despite Royal Rumble loss

The last person to pin IYO SKY has outlined her ambitious plans for WrestleMania 40 amid a stacked WWE women's division.

Zelina Vega has grown to become one of the most popular female stars in WWE. Ever since she challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, she has shown that she can hang with the best the women's division has to offer.

Zelina Vega is also the last person to pin IYO in a singles match. Going into the Royal Rumble, Vega was one of the most popular superstars in the women's battle royal. However, she was not able to win the match.

But when a fan pointed out on social media that the WWE Universe rallied behind her when she pointed at the WrestleMania 40 sign, Zelina stated that she won't let her fans down once she gets an opportunity.

"The crowd has BEEN wanting it. Been behind me. Once I get my opportunity to really shine, they know I won’t let them down."

Vince Russo claims no one wants to see Bayley face IYO SKY at WrestleMania

Following her Royal Rumble win, Bayley has punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. On RAW, the Role Model mentioned that she was going to decide whom to challenge at WrestleMania this week on SmackDown.

While Bayley has indicated that she was going to challenge Rhea Ripley, the fact that she has not announced it raises a lot of questions. This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo addressed the possibility of Bayley challenging IYO and said that no one cares about that match.

"The company wants IYO SKY and Bayley. Bro, who cares about that? Who is gonna watch to see IYO SKY and Bayley?" [From 7:45 onwards]

We will have to wait until SmackDown to find out who Bayley has decided to face at WrestleMania 40.

