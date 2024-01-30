"Who cares about that?" - Former WWE writer questions fan interest in Bayley's match at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Bayley possibly facing IYO SKY in a match for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The Role Model created history when she lasted over 63 minutes in the Women's Royal Rumble match this week. She entered at number three and went on to win the Rumble match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. During the match, she even eliminated top stars like Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned WWE, in all certainty, would book the Rumble winner against IYO at the Show of Shows. He felt that there was no casual fan interest in the match. He also claimed that WWE was going in that direction, but casual fans would not like to watch the two Damage CTRL members clashing at WrestleMania.

"The company wants IYO SKY and Bayley. Bro, who cares about that? Who is gonna watch to see IYO SKY and Bayley?" [From 7:45 onwards]

You can watch the full show here:

The Role Model and the rest of Damage CTRL were on RAW this week. The Royal Rumble winner came out to the ring and cut a promo about her momentous win. She bragged about breaking Rhea Ripley's record from last year. However, she was then confronted by The Eradicator herself.

Ripley told her that she didn't stand a chance of winning the Women's World Championship. But before she could finish, Nia Jax attacked Ripley from behind. It will be interesting to see how Bayley's storyline develops over the next few months leading up to WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Damage CTRL implode and IYO SKY defend against The Role Model? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Glenn Jacobs (fka Kane) shares his reaction to WWE being sold:

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here