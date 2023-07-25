The latest betting odds for WWE SummerSlam 2023

The WWE Universe is less than two weeks away from witnessing SummerSlam, with the event continuing to take shape this week on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. Heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit, Michigan, we have the latest betting odds for the event.

While betting odds should never be considered "spoilers" for WWE's potential booking decisions, they can provide some insight into the general consensus among fans and others as to how a particular match will conclude.

To provide further clarification, WWE Superstars who have the “-” symbol next to them are the favorite, and anyone with the “+” symbol is considered an underdog.

According to Fightful Select, here are the latest Betting Odds (as of July 24th, prior to Monday Night RAW) for three matches at SummerSlam 2023:

Shayna Baszler -1000 vs. Ronda Rousey +550

Cody Rhodes -450 vs. Brock Lesnar +275

Seth Rollins (c) -300 vs. Finn Balor +200

To start, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler is considered to be a favorite over The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey. Baszler is currently a -1000 favorite, with her friend-turned-enemy Rousey sitting as a +550 underdog.

Next, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will be squaring off one more time against The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. As of today, Rhodes sits as the favorite at -450, with the renegade cowboy being the underdog with +275. The idea of Brock Lesnar being an "underdog" at anything in life is pretty incredible.

Finally, as of now, the odds for the World Heavyweight Championship match between challenger Finn Bálor and defending champ Seth "Freakin'" Rollins are as follows: -300 for Rollins and +200 for Bálor, indicating that The Visionary is expected to win.

Will WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther leave SummerSlam with his championship?

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, the leader of Imperium will meet face-to-face with The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, most likely officially setting up their highly anticipated encounter at SummerSlam.

The champion Gunther has been having a historic title reign, with today marking 408 days since the 35-year-old Austrian native won the championship from Ricochet. As of today, Gunther is the third longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, only days behind WWE Hall of Famers Randy Savage and The Honky Tonk Man.

With this in mind, will a determined Drew McIntyre finally be the one to put an end to Gunther's rule? Only time will tell.

