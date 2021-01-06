"The lies hurt" - WCW legend unhappy with being snubbed by Arn Anderson [Exclusive]

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, pro wrestling legend Black Bart opened up about his relationship with Arn Anderson. Black Bart was unhappy with how Arn Anderson had portrayed him in his book and he said that they were a lot closer than what Anderson portrayed them to be.

Black Bart is a pro wrestling legend who had an incredible 27-year career. He wrestled in every top promotion at the time including Jim Crockett Promotions, WWF, and WCW. He also wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Speaking to SK Wrestling, Black Bart was unhappy with how Arn Anderson had referred to him as just 'the guy who has the yellow car' in his book. Bart revealed how close he actually was to Arn Anderson and added that it was he who had helped him get hired by Dusty Rhodes and not Ric Flair:

I rode with Arn Anderson and Arn Anderson rode with me. In his book, he calls me the guy who has the yellow car. Well, he and me made so many stinking trips together that I thought that we were joined at the hips. We drank so many beers and partied and had one heck of a time, and in his book, I'm the guy that drives the yellow car. You understand what I'm saying. I'm the guy that was with him when his nanny died. I'm the guy that drove him to that spot show the day she died, okay? And he drank 40 something beers going to the town, and was in the main event, and had one of the best matches you'd ever seen in your stinking life. Come back and drink another 48 or 49 beers and dropped him off, that was it. I love Arn to death. He is my brother, and he will be my brother till the day he dies.

Black Bart on helping Arn Anderson getting hired by Dusty Rhodes

Black Bart went on to talk about how he helped get Arn Anderson get hired by Dusty Rhodes. Bart said that it was he who noticed how much Arn Anderson looked like Ole and Jean Anderson:

But understand that he was in Pensacola, Florida, and I come in, Bob Armstrong, Bullet Bob Armstrong puts the Alabama belt on me. Arn Anderson was in the middle of the card starving to death, okay? I seen Arn in the dressing room, and I said to him myself, I said, 'He looks like the Andersons. He looks like Ole and Jean Anderson,' And I knew Dusty Rhodes was looking for a third person to revamp the Minnesota Wrecking Crew, okay? Now, I said to Arn, you send the tape to Dusty Rhodes.

Arn, Ric Flair didn't do a thing to get you hired, okay? It was old, Bart. Black Bart. I don't care. It doesn't matter. What matters to me is the truth. Tell the truth. The lies hurt, you know. Just tell the truth, and the old boy who drove the yellow car deserves a little bit more than just a guy that drives the yellow car.

