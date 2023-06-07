"THE MAN cheated" - Becky Lynch gets put on notice by 29-year-old WWE Superstar after RAW

Becky Lynch was put on notice by Sonya Deville in the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the show, Lynch and Deville squared off in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Deville was accompanied to the ring by her tag team partner Chelsea Green and the two women tried their best to put away The Man.

However, a Manhandle Slam saw Lynch secure the win and her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Taking to Twitter, Deville accused her opponent of cheating and demanded a rematch.

"Where’s my rematch! Since THE MAN cheated again and again!" wrote Deville

During the match, Lynch's arch-rival Trish Stratus also made her presence felt. She closely observed the match from the ramp, alongside her new associate Zoey Stark.

At Night of Champions, Stark's interference saw the Hall of Famer secure a win over Lynch.

Seth Rollins wants to form a faction that includes his wife Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins is keen on forming a faction in WWE. Speaking on The Bump, he named the superstars who would be a part of the group.

The newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion wants his wife and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, to be a part of the faction. He said:

“If there ever would be a faction. It would be a faction of friends, whoever you know is the best. My wife she would be in the faction, Kevin and Sami they would be in the faction … basically have a great time,”

Ange 💅🏻 @_lynchslaugh becky lynch really said that winning mitb is the last thing left to do in her career!!! 🥺 becky lynch really said that winning mitb is the last thing left to do in her career!!! 🥺 https://t.co/v6VM8Od3V9

Becky Lynch may have qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. But her feud against Trish is far from over.

Upon Lita's return to WWE TV, expect a tag team match featuring Lynch & Lita against Stratus & Stark.

