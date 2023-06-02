Seth Rollins wants to form a WWE faction with his wife Becky Lynch and two top champions

Seth Rollins has expressed his desire to form a faction in WWE with his wife, Becky Lynch, and the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Rollins was previously part of The Shield, a group that consisted of Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. The Visionary later formed his own faction that consisted of Buddy Murphy (Buddy Matthews) and The Authors of Pain.

During the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked if he would form a brand new faction in the company. The newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion wants to form a "faction of friends."

“If there ever would be a faction. It would be a faction of friends, whoever you know is the best. My wife she would be in the faction, Kevin and Sami they would be in the faction … basically have a great time,” said Rollins. [H/T: Essentially Sports]

Seth Rollins plans to defend the World Heavyweight Title across the globe

Seth Rollins has big plans with his newly won World Heavyweight Championship. Speaking on The Bump, The Visionary explained that he wants to defend the title across the globe.

He wants superstars from SmackDown, RAW, NXT, or anywhere else to step up and challenge for the world title.

"I want the competition," Rollins said. "I want anybody from any brand. I don't care if it's SmackDown, Raw, NXT. I don't care if it’s from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain."

Rollins continued:

"I want them to challenge me, whether it's a shot at the title, whether it's the title itself, whether it's a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn't matter to me. I want the fight, I want the excitement, I want to elevate myself and this title along with me."

Seth Rollins won the title after defeating AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen if Seth will form a dream faction with Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in the company or not.

