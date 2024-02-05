The man The Rock reportedly brought back to WWE sends 5-word message after Cody Rhodes controversy

The Rock seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania 40 spot has become a topic of discussion among fans and wrestlers on social media. The company's former creative team member, Brian Gewirtz, has now shared a five-word reaction to the controversy.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Rhodes was supposed to reveal his WrestleMania 40 opponent, but instead, he set up The Great One's return. The Hollywood megastar stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns to close the show. World Wrestling Entertainment later announced that the two cousins would attend the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show on February 8, 2024.

The SmackDown segment did not sit well with the WWE Universe, and the company started receiving significant backlash on social media as the fans wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story by dethroning The Tribal Chief.

Brian Gewirtz previously worked as part of the Stamford-based promotion's creative team. He is also a close friend and business associate of The Rock. Per a recent report by PWInsider, Gewirtz would be working on The Great One's storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

On Twitter, Gewirtz recently uploaded a snippet of The Great One's entrance from SmackDown, where the audience can be heard going berserk. In the post's caption, he seemingly told the fans that they had no idea what was in store for WrestleMania.

"You all have no idea… #WrestleMania," Gewirtz wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Former WWE commentator explained the reason behind fans' support for Cody Rhodes after The Rock apparently took his spot

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman recently took to Twitter to react to a video of Cody Rhodes connecting with the audience at a live show.

Coachman wrote that he had not witnessed so much emotion from fans for a star as they were showing for Rhodes:

"In all of my years, I don’t think I have seen a groundswell of emotion and support for a superstar in WWE. The last 24 hours have been incredible to watch, and I believe that moments like this are why people love this man [Rhodes] so much. Really cool moment and why I always loved live events more than television tapings."

Some believe WWE might change their plans for WrestleMania 40 after the recent backlash from fans. It remains to be seen what is in the cards for The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows.

