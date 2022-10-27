Edge has waged many wars throughout his legendary WWE career. According to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, his recent clash against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022 made ECW look tame.

Edge took on Finn Balor in an I Quit match in a contest that went back and forth. Edge, of course, would not quit under normal circumstances, but when his wife Beth Phoenix's well-being was threatened, the Rated R superstar waved the white flag. This would allow Finn Balor to pick up one of his biggest victories.

Bill Apter, who covered much of ECW in its heyday, felt like this match even eclipsed some of the promotion's more extreme moments. These were his exact words:

"This match made ECW look tame. The amount of violence and false finishes -- changes in the story as the match kept going was just unrivaled. The Judgment Day is the most hated faction in the business now for sure after dismantling Edge and then his wife Beth Phoenix."

Since then, The Judgment Day and The O.C. have been at loggerheads. But one has to believe The Rated R Superstar will return for his day of judgment.

This wasn't the only WWE Extreme Rules match Apter liked

Bayley and Bianca Belair were also involved in a titanic battle that was eventually won by the EST of WWE. Apter shared his thoughts on the match:

"One of the most dramatic ladder matches I have ever seen. Bianca Belair won convincingly as she slammed the KOD on Bayley while the challenger had a ladder in her possession -- knocking her out for the loss."

Nikki Cross has now inserted herself into the title picture to make it even more exciting. One has to wonder how all the pieces will fit as WWE Crown Jewel 2022 approaches.

