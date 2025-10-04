The Miz breaks silence after betraying 4-time champion just days before WWE Crown Jewel

The Miz finally pulled the trigger and betrayed his now-former tag team partner, Carmelo Hayes, just days before WWE Crown Jewel 2025. On social media, the A-Lister broke his silence after his shocking actions.On this week's SmackDown, The Miz ambushed Hayes and prevented him from challenging Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship by answering his open challenge. Hayes has previously expressed his desire to win the title, but has been prevented on a few occasions by his now-former tag team partner.Taking to Instagram, The Miz broke his silence by sharing a five-word message, reacting to the list of superstars he has betrayed.&quot;Works out ‘til I don’t,&quot; wrote The Miz.Check out The Miz's comment on Instagram:The Miz spoke about CM Punk's drive to teach the next generation of WWE SuperstarsThe Miz opened up about CM Punk's drive to teach the next generation of superstars. The former WWE Champion stated that Punk seems very happy and opened up about his passion for the business.Speaking on Unlikely, The Miz said the following:&quot;He seems very happy. I wouldn’t even say complacent because he’s always competitive and always wants to be number one. But also is in a position where he's teaching a lot and there's not many of us that have been here for 20 years and have been able to teach and learn and adapt. So it's cool to see the change and the happiness, because you want happiness for everyone.&quot;The Miz is expected to feud with Carmelo Hayes now that he has betrayed the former NXT Champion. Since moving up to the main roster, Hayes has come close to winning a title on a few occasions, especially the United States Championship.The 31-year-old superstar has held multiple championships during his time in NXT. He was also the final Cruiserweight Champion.