  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE Champion speaks on CM Punk's drive to teach the next generation

Former WWE Champion speaks on CM Punk's drive to teach the next generation

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 26, 2025 22:30 GMT
CM Punk has been a major boom to WWE both on screen and backstage (Credit: WWE.com)
CM Punk has been a major boom to WWE both on screen and backstage (Credit: WWE.com)

CM Punk's WWE return has been exciting for fans and wrestlers alike. While The Second City Saint hasn't changed much on screen, save for a few grey hairs, it's his attitude backstage that has Superstars like The Miz praising his name.

Ad

While they're both 20+ year veterans in the industry, Mike Mizanin and Phil Brooks couldn't be more different. Much like Bryan Danielson, another indie darling who took over WWE years ago, The Miz and CM Punk weren't exactly best of friends by the time Punk left in 2014. Punk notoriously called Miz out, and WWE, for "accepting blood money," something he's since apologized for, both to Miz and the people of Saudi Arabia.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since his return to WWE at 2023's Survivor Series, Punk's been on a roll. Even The Miz, one of the men Punk vehemently disliked once upon a time, praised his attitude shift. On Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Mis spoke highly of Punk's new demeanor backstage, and shared a passion that they're both heavily invested in: the next generation of Superstars.

"He seems very happy. I wouldn’t even say complacent because he’s always competitive and always wants to be number one. But also is in a position where he's teaching a lot and there's not many of us that have been here for 20 years and have been able to teach and learn and adapt. So it's cool to see the change and the happiness, because you want happiness for everyone." H/T Cultaholic
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

CM Punk's return also brought AJ Lee back to WWE

When CM Punk made his shocking comeback at Survivor Series, it didn't take long before fans began asking about AJ Lee. The two wed back in 2014, notably on the same day Punk received his pink slip from WWE. Lee would leave soon after, focusing on a career as a writer, as well as a few TV and film roles.

Ad

Apparently, the call from fans and wrestlers alike to see her return finally worked, as Lee made her WWE return on September 5th, siding with Punk and attacking Becky Lynch. The two would defeat Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, in a mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza last week.

Two names fans never expected to see in WWE again. As they always say, never say never.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Greg Bush
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications