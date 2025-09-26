Former WWE Champion speaks on CM Punk's drive to teach the next generation

CM Punk's WWE return has been exciting for fans and wrestlers alike. While The Second City Saint hasn't changed much on screen, save for a few grey hairs, it's his attitude backstage that has Superstars like The Miz praising his name. While they're both 20+ year veterans in the industry, Mike Mizanin and Phil Brooks couldn't be more different. Much like Bryan Danielson, another indie darling who took over WWE years ago, The Miz and CM Punk weren't exactly best of friends by the time Punk left in 2014. Punk notoriously called Miz out, and WWE, for &quot;accepting blood money,&quot; something he's since apologized for, both to Miz and the people of Saudi Arabia.Since his return to WWE at 2023's Survivor Series, Punk's been on a roll. Even The Miz, one of the men Punk vehemently disliked once upon a time, praised his attitude shift. On Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Mis spoke highly of Punk's new demeanor backstage, and shared a passion that they're both heavily invested in: the next generation of Superstars.&quot;He seems very happy. I wouldn’t even say complacent because he’s always competitive and always wants to be number one. But also is in a position where he's teaching a lot and there's not many of us that have been here for 20 years and have been able to teach and learn and adapt. So it's cool to see the change and the happiness, because you want happiness for everyone.&quot; H/T CultaholicCM Punk's return also brought AJ Lee back to WWE When CM Punk made his shocking comeback at Survivor Series, it didn't take long before fans began asking about AJ Lee. The two wed back in 2014, notably on the same day Punk received his pink slip from WWE. Lee would leave soon after, focusing on a career as a writer, as well as a few TV and film roles.Apparently, the call from fans and wrestlers alike to see her return finally worked, as Lee made her WWE return on September 5th, siding with Punk and attacking Becky Lynch. The two would defeat Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, in a mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza last week. Two names fans never expected to see in WWE again. As they always say, never say never.