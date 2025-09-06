AJ Lee's WWE future revealed - Reports

AJ Lee's WWE future has been reportedly revealed. The former Divas Champion made her shocking return to WWE after 10 years this week on SmackDown.
Lee returned to confront the Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch after she had slapped Lee's husband, CM Punk. The blockbuster return was followed by a backstage video where she was seen meeting Triple H and signing a WWE contract.
However, the details of that contract were not revealed. But now a report has emerged that has shed light on Lee's new deal.
According to a report from Bodyslam.net , AJ Lee has signed a multi-year, full-time contract with WWE. Per the report, her appearance isn't a one-off cameo or a nostalgia pop, but WWE wants her to be the cornerstone of the women's division again.
If this turns out to be the case, then it could open up a world of possibilities for Lee in WWE. There are a number of big stars on the women's roster who would be eager to share the ring with her.
AJ Lee's return could set up massive match
At Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch cost CM Punk the chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship. She interfered during the Fatal Four-Way match and hit Punk with a low blow, allowing her husband, Seth Rollins, to win the match.
Then on RAW, she confronted the Second City Saint and slapped him quite a few times. The script repeated itself on SmackDown, but this time Punk had a backup ready.
AJ Lee came down to the ring and brawled with The Man, getting the better of her. This could set up a mixed tag team match down the line with Punk and Lee taking on Lynch and Rollins.
There are a number of directions for WWE to explore with Lee back in the frame.
