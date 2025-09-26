WWE star reveals how he reacted when CM Punk approached him backstage three years after publicly insulting him

A WWE Superstar has opened up about the moment CM Punk came up to him and apologized for his past comments. The Miz said he didn't know what to expect when Punk approached him back in 2023.

In early 2020, CM Punk publicly insulted The Miz and told him to suck a blood money covered d**k in Saudi Arabia. It didn't take long for Punk to delete the tweet, but the damage was already done. He received massive backlash from WWE fans for attacking The A-Lister.

Three years later, CM Punk apologised to The Miz when he showed up on RAW backstage. Punk was then informed that Vince McMahon had asked him to leave. On a recent edition of Unlikely, The Miz opened up about Punk's apology to him:

“Yeah. I didn’t know what to expect. I remember coming down the stairs and seeing him and being like, ‘Hey.’ I didn’t know what to expect. Seeing him come back, it’s been interesting. I remember before, driving with him, but I also remember when he was at the tail end and it didn’t seem like he was a happy person. Now, I see him backstage and it’s a different person than I remember. He seems very happy. I wouldn’t even say complacent because he’s always competitive and always wants to be number one." [H/T Fightful]

CM Punk hated the fact that The Miz headlined WrestleMania while he didn't

Back in the day, WWE often released Superstar-exclusive DVD sets. On his Best in the World DVD, Punk didn't mince his words while talking about The Miz headlining a WrestleMania. He was unhappy that The Miz headlined WrestleMania 27 with John Cena and believed he was more deserving of a 'Mania main event.

Triple H @TripleH All three of these men have dominated our industry… They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion… …and they all cannot wait to beat the other on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins. Reigns. Punk. #WrestleMania

Punk finally got to headline The Show of Shows earlier this year. At WrestleMania 41 Night One, Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns closed the show. Punk finally did what he had always wanted to do, though he failed to win the match.

