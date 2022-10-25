The Miz calls out 50-year-old WWE star for turning his back on him

WWE Superstar The Miz is a marked man in the company. Other than having to deal with the constant looming threat of Dexter Lumis, the A-lister also had to deal with R-Truth on this week's RAW.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Miz came out to address Johnny Gargano's accusations from last week. The A-lister stated that Lumis has been targeting him because of his mind,set and that is the truth.

This results in R-Truth coming out, who says that since Miz wanted, to tell the truth, he's here. He then challenged the former WWE Champion to a match which the latter accepted after some words from Gargano.

Taking to Twitter to express his disappointment, The Miz stated that he never expected R-Truth to turn his back on him since the duo were once part of a tag team.

R-Truth defeated The Miz on WWE RAW

The match between the two former tag team partners ended on a surprising note as R-Truth picked up a victory over the Grand Slam Champion.

The Miz was in control of the match when he spotted a hooded figure that looked like Dexter Lumis in the audience. Truth was quick to capitalize on this distraction as he rolled up his former partner to take home the victory.

The hooded figure in the audience was then revealed as Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Gargano's addition to the storyline between The A-Lister and Dexter Lumis has been enthralling so far. Gargano recently asked the former WWE Champion to come clean if he wants to get rid of Lumis.

Lumis has been following The Miz around for more than two months, kidnapping him, following him backstage, breaking into his house, and attacking him in arenas. However, the RAW star has so far refused to file any charges or even bring up the subject of Dexter.

It'll be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for this long storyline. The duo were supposed to face each other in a singles match last week but the former WWE Champion took out Lumis with a chair before the bout.

