"He knows what it takes" - The Miz claims popular RAW star can be a main eventer

Among the longest-tenured members on the WWE roster, The Miz recently praised a popular RAW star, claiming the latter has what it takes to be in the main event.

The A-Lister is the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He achieved this by defeating Drew McIntyre in February of 2020 to win his second WWE Title. Despite the reign lasting only eight days, The Miz was credited for his role as a transitional champion before giving Bobby Lashley his big moment.

In an episode of In The Kliq podcast, The Miz gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes, who is currently out for up to nine months due to surgery on his torn rotator cuff. The A-Lister believes that the former AEW star has what it takes to be a main eventer.

“That was huge for WWE as well as him since he [Cody] came back, and it’s huge for the fans as well. I think fans all loved it watching him at Hell in the Cell on the Peacock Network last week with a torn pec. It was awe-inspiring. He really showed who he is as a superstar and as a person. He knows what it takes to be in the main event. Hopefully his surgery goes really well and he’s back in no time being at the forefront of this company.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Cody Rhodes and The Miz have faced each other on RAW

Cody Rhodes' first match on RAW in over six years saw him face The Miz, who he had previously never defeated. However, between April 12th and May 24th, Rhodes picked up two victories over the Grand Slam Champion.

The A-Lister may not be in the most crucial role of his career, but he has always done enough to elevate others, whether it's celebrities or other superstars.

Although he didn't come from an independent wrestling background nor had a family legacy like Rhodes, Miz has reached a legendary status in WWE that few can hope to achieve. It will be interesting to see if the two superstars have a proper feud in the future.

