The Miz continues to woo potential new tag team partner; gets help from R-Truth on WWE SmackDown

It has been a few weeks now since The Miz moved to WWE SmackDown, and he is still on the hunt for friends. Tonight was no different, as he tried yet again to woo a potential new tag team partner, and even got some help from R-Truth in the process.

The potential new tag team partner is none other than Carmelo Hayes. WWE has been teasing the possibility of The Miz teaming up with the 30-year-old, forming the team 'Melo don't Miz,' taking a cue from Melo's catchphrase 'Melo don't miss.'

Carmelo Hayes, so far, doesn't seem to be a big fan of the idea. However, it was revealed in a backstage segment that The A-Lister had taken matters into his own hands. He approached Nick Aldis and had a tag team match booked.

The match in question will see Hayes team up with The Miz against the latter's former tag partner R-Truth, who coincidentally was the one who broke the news about the match. Truth's involvement didn't stop there though, as he hilariously ended up helping The Awesome One, setting him up to say the 21-time champion's iconic catchphrase, but to no avail.

As for Truth's teammate, he promised he'd be working with a Louisiana legend. Moments after this segment, he revealed his partner to be Louisiana Knight, or as the WWE Universe knows him, LA Knight.

