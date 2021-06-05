The Miz reveals what he really thought about the WrestleMania Backlash Zombie Match

The Miz has revealed he liked the use of zombies in his Lumberjack match against Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash.

As part of a promotional tie-in with Dave Bautista’s new movie, Army of the Dead, zombies were used as lumberjacks instead of WWE Superstars. The match, which Priest won, received a lot of criticism after the event.

Speaking to Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa, The Miz admitted he was unsure whether the match would be viewed as a success or failure. Either way, he enjoyed competing in such a unique and memorable match:

“I had a blast with it,” The Miz said. “I always enjoy whenever there’s something different and something out of the box, and whenever there’s something like that, I wanna be a part of it because you never know what’s going to happen. You never know if it’s gonna be a success or if it’s gonna be a failure.”

The finish to the WrestleMania Backlash match saw Damian Priest pin The Miz after John Morrison was “devoured” by zombies at ringside. The zombies then entered the ring and “devoured” The Miz after the match.

The Miz on WWE fans’ reaction to the zombies

The Miz and John Morrison

As the picture above shows, John Morrison made fun of the WrestleMania Backlash match on this week’s RAW by wearing a necklace full of garlic. He claimed the necklace would protect him and The Miz from being attacked by vampires, mummies, aliens and flight attendants.

Regarding WWE fans’ reaction to the match, The Miz acknowledged that many viewers did not react well to the use of zombies:

“People were different, people were 50/50 ‘oh we can’t stand this match,’ or ‘oh my God this is a great match, it’s kind of funny, it’s kind of interesting,’” The Miz added. “So I just look at it like ‘I’m gonna do the best I possibly can and give the match that hopefully everyone wants and deserves.’”

The Miz returned to WWE RAW this week after suffering an ACL injury during the WrestleMania Backlash match. While the two-time WWE Champion is unsure when his in-ring return will take place, he has dismissed speculation he could be out for nine months.

