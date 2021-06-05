The Miz provides injury update after WWE RAW return

WWE RAW Superstar The Miz has dismissed speculation that he could miss nine months due to the injury he recently sustained at WrestleMania Backlash.

Damian Priest defeated The Miz in a controversial Lumberjack match at the pay-per-view. While the use of zombies as lumberjacks stole the headlines from the match, it later emerged that The Miz suffered a potentially serious ACL injury.

Speaking to Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa, the two-time WWE Champion addressed reports that the injury is set to sideline him until early 2022:

“I don’t expect to be out nine months,” The Miz said. “As a matter of fact, I was on Monday Night RAW last week and I plan on being on Monday Night RAW next week. Now, when will I have a real match? I don’t know. That’s for the doctors to decide and figure out. But I feel like a million bucks, and the way my headspace is, I don’t like to be gone for long.”

The Miz said it was “annoying” to read reports that he might not wrestle again for nine months. He added that people are “saying things wrong” if they think he will be out for that length of time.

The Miz's role on his WWE RAW return

Left to right: Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, Charlotte Flair, The Miz, John Morrison

The Miz returned to WWE television on this week’s episode of RAW to host an edition of Miz TV at the start of the show.

The talk show was less about The Miz and more about the RAW Women’s Championship storyline between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. The segment led to a Beat the Clock Challenge, which saw Nikki Cross last two minutes in a match against Flair.

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was unhappy with both Miz TV and the Beat the Clock Challenge. The segments reportedly ran 10 minutes longer than planned.

Edited by Jack Cunningham