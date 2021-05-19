Backstage reaction to The Miz's injury at WrestleMania Backlash - Reports

It certainly sounds like we won't be seeing The Miz on WWE television anytime soon.

It's been reported that The Miz was injured on Sunday at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view in his Lumberjack match against Damian Priest. In an update from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, it appears that a torn ACL could put The Miz out of action for at least seven months.

As for the backstage reaction to The Miz's injury, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that the former WWE Champion's peers were surprised. He wrote that while people watching the match backstage could tell something was wrong, no one guessed that the situation was as severe as a torn ACL.

Ross Sapp also noted that other WWE Superstars gave The Miz a lot of credit for being able to finish the match in his injured condition.

Guys I feel great after last nights match....Promise. pic.twitter.com/xsrijnbARX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 17, 2021

The Miz finished his match at WrestleMania Backlash, despite a torn ACL

The Miz and Damian Priest in WWE

With this setback being the first serious injury of The Miz's career, it's a testament to his work ethic that he was able to gut it out and finish the match.

After Damian Priest won the bout, The Miz and John Morrison were both "devoured" by the zombies at ringside. While the angle might have been used to explain the former champion's absence going forward, it doesn't explain how Morrison was on RAW last night.

"@mikethemiz might never be the same. I'm dedicating tonight's match to his memory."



JOHNNY DRIP DRIP has spoken.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HzsJc4xqjA — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2021

One could guess that The Miz will head to Birmingham, Alabama, this week to have a further look at his ACL in order to determine the severity of the injury.

