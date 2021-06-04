Vince McMahon unhappy with big names including current champion and 2-time WWE Champion - Reports

This week on RAW, The Miz hosted an edition of Miz TV with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley as his guests. The segment did not go down well with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as it went on for too long.

The opening segment led to a beat-the-clock challenge which saw Charlotte Flair take on Nikki Cross. Because of this angle going on for more than the time that was stipulated, many major changes had to be made.

The show opened with The Miz and Morrison inviting Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley as their guests, which then led to Nikki Cross coming out setting up the beat the clock challenge.

As per PWInsider (via CSS), Vince McMahon was not at all happy with 2-time WWE Champion The Miz and everyone involved in the segment. He had to make some changes on RAW, and other matches had to be cut short due to them going over time.

PW Insider learned that the Miz TV and Beat the Clock segments with Charlotte Flair that opened this week’s Raw went about 10 minutes too long. Vince McMahon wasn’t happy about this, and it led to the order of other segments on the show being shuffled around.

Will Vince McMahon being unhappy have repercussions for The Miz?

While The Miz and Morrison were hilarious as usual on RAW, the fact that their segment stretched longer than it was supposed to might lead to trouble for the duo.

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley are set to face each other at Hell in a Cell. There has been speculation that The Queen might become a 14-time Champion at the upcoming event. However, there are no current plans for The Miz and Morrison so it is likely that the two men might face the brunt of making Vince McMahon unhappy.

