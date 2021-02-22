The Miz has an epic reaction to winning WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021

The Miz had a noteworthy reaction to winning the WWE Championship for the second time in his career at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.

Drew McIntyre came out of the RAW Elimination Chamber match with the gold still on his shoulder. But a dastardly attack by Bobby Lashley turned things around in a matter of moments. The Miz came out with the Money In The Bank briefcase, and 30 seconds later, he defeated McIntyre and won the WWE Championship. In a video posted to WWE's Instagram, he reacted to the shocking victory.

The Miz went backstage after the big victory, and had an epic reaction to the same. The Miz took a shot at fans who weren't happy with him winning the top title in the company. The fans' reactions to this title win parallel the WWE Universe's feelings about The A-Lister's first WWE Championship victory in 2010.

The Miz won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2010 to set up that title win. Likewise, he took the case from Otis last fall. The A-Lister unsuccessfully cashed in on McIntyre at WWE TLC, but he won the gold this time around.

The Miz is now a 2-time WWE Champion

The Miz in WWE

The Miz first won the WWE title back in 2010. He cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Randy Orton during an episode of RAW. The Miz went on to headline WrestleMania 27 with John Cena, and he defeated the 16-time World Champion on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Since then, The Miz has held tag team titles and mid-card titles, but he has struggled to regain the prominence he had in 2010. Now, he has suddenly regained his spot as a main eventer.

THE MOST MUST-SEE CHAMPION IN WWE HISTORY.@mikethemiz has shocked the world and CASHED IN to become #WWEChampion! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zjmp4EvlO0 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

The Miz is the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania, but there's still another pay-per-view that he has to get through. WWE Fastlane is on the horizon, and it would be interesting to see whether The Miz will defend the belt at the show.