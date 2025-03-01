The Miz explains to Cody Rhodes why he must accept The Rock's offer at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstars The Rock and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face tonight at the Elimination Chamber. Ahead of the premium live event, The Miz offered The American Nightmare reasons why he should "sell his soul" to The Final Boss and become a "corporate champion."

In a backstage segment on the February 28, episode of SmackDown, The A-Lister urged Cody Rhodes to accept The Great One's proposition for career advancement. The 44-year-old legend implied that The American Nightmare's current position as WWE Champion was insufficient and that only The Rock's influence could grant him true success.

"What are you gonna do? I live in Hollywood, [and] he runs it right now," Miz said. "Look, do you want to be the fourth judge in a failed TV show, or do you want something bigger? Something better? - because the audience, the WWE Universe, they don't get it. They see you as the WWE Champion, the face of this company, [and] that you are at the top. But you and I both know that there is so much more. You want more!" he added.

The Miz then suggested that another wrestler would gladly accept The Final Boss' offer if Rhodes passed on it. The former world champion concluded:

"To be honest, the only way you're gonna get it is if you take The Rock's offer, and if you don't, maybe someone else will."

Major WWE Superstar comments on the situation between Cody Rhodes and The Rock

In the same episode of the Friday night show, Drew McIntyre also met The American Nightmare backstage. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion stated that Cody Rhodes may have already sold his soul to Dwayne Johnson.

Drew McIntyre claimed The American Nightmare's delayed response to The Rock's offer indicated that he had long ago sacrificed his soul.

"It was really telling to me, when The Rock made the offer, you didn't reply right away. It said a lot, and I don't know what he's going to do. When you finally say yes and he finds out, you sold your soul a long time ago."

Fans will have to wait and see if Cody Rhodes officially becomes The Rock's "corporate champion" tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

