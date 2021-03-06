The Miz finally breaks silence after losing WWE Championship

Former WWE Champion The Miz has finally broken his silence after his WWE Championship loss to Bobby Lashley on RAW.

The Miz won the WWE Championship by cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber 2021. He didn't get to keep the title for long, though, as #1 contender Bobby Lashley put him down with ease on this week's RAW and won the coveted belt.

The Miz had been silent for the past few days but has finally opened up and shared his first post after the loss. On his official Instagram handle, The A-Lister posted a photo with his daughters while wearing the WWE Championship on his waist.

The caption to the photo read, "Still a champion to them". Check out the post below:

The Miz's WWE Championship win was a legit surprise

The Miz's fans had lost all hope that he would ever win another WWE Championship in his career. He had practically been used to put other stars over and had won only a handful of singles matches over the past 12 months or so.

Courtesy Bobby Lashley's ruthless attack on McIntyre following the Elimination Chamber match, The Miz was able to beat The Scottish Warrior to win the WWE Championship for the second time in his career.

Here's The Miz opening up on when he came to know about his win:

"Rocked your world? Imagine me going into... I had no idea. I walk in there and nobody's talking to me. Like, all the creative are like... 'Is anyone's going to tell me what's going on?' The afternoon (when he came to know about him winning the title). Is anyone going to talk to me? And then I went in and figured out what was going on. And I was like, 'okay, this is it.' And, honestly, you don't believe it's going to happen. Until you hear '1-2-3', you don't believe it's going to happen."

The Miz is no longer the WWE Champion, but many of his fans are content with the fact that he is still as relevant as ever and won the prestigious title more than a decade after his first win.