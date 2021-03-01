The Miz reveals when he came to know that he would win the WWE Championship

The Miz recently revealed he was told he would become WWE Champion on the day of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Miz was recently a guest on the Oral Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette. Renee said the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view "rocked everybody's world" with The Miz winning the WWE Championship, including that of her and her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley.

The Miz was also probably shocked, saying he had no idea what was about to happen.

"To be honest, I did not think I would ever have the title again. I'm not one of those Superstars that are always in the mix. I'm in the mix, but you don't believe I'm ever going to win the WWE Championship.

"Rocked your world? Imagine me going into... I had no idea. I walk in there and nobody's talking to me. Like, all the creative are like... 'Is anyone's going to tell me what's going on?' The afternoon (when he came to know about him winning the title). Is anyone going to talk to me? And then I went in and figured out what was going on. And I was like, 'okay, this is it.' And, honestly, you don't believe it's going to happen. Until you hear '1-2-3', you don't believe it's going to happen."

The Miz also spoke about how Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have been on "fire," and that they have been "untouchable" as champions.

The Miz as WWE Champion

The Miz is currently in his second run as WWE Champion, which comes a decade after winning it for the first time. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre after Bobby Lashley attacked the Scottish Psychopath.

The Miz will defend his title for the first time on RAW this week when he will face Bobby Lashley.

ALRIGHTY THEN. Yes, an Ace Ventura quote...that’s how seriously I’m taking your tweet. See ya Monday. -WWE Champion The Miz 😎 https://t.co/FkTDsisyOi — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 27, 2021

