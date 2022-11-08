The Miz finally reveals the reason why he staged the Dexter Lumis attacks on RAW

Two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz's devious plans behind employing Dexter Lumis were revealed on the latest episode of RAW.

Last week on the red brand, Johnny Gargano exposed The Miz when he revealed that the entire Dexter Lumis saga was staged by The A-Lister. However, what he didn't have was solid evidence. This week, he came with video footage, exposing The Miz and revealing why he paid Lumis to stage those attacks.

On the latest episode of RAW, Miz came out to the ring to oppose the claims made by Gargano. He stated that he had no such intentions. However, Gargano had other plans. The former NXT Champion revealed that the producer Miz recently met was actually a private investigator who recorded their conversation via a hidden camera.

The footage revealed the Grand Slam Champion admitting to pay Lumis to stage attacks in a way that resulted in him getting attention. As for why the payments were stopped, it was because the police and WWE management began to get involved.

This led to a match between The A-Lister and Johnny Gargano. The veteran won after distracting the referee, attacking Gargano with an object, and then pinning him.

However, the ghost of his past would still haunt him as Dexter Lumis came out and assaulted The A-Lister with a steel chair.

