The Miz was fuming about WWE booking once, according to a former star

A former WWE Superstar recently claimed that The Miz was angry about his booking for a show.

Matt Cardona wrestled in WWE for several years under the ring name Zack Ryder. He was one of the most popular stars in the company despite his lackluster booking. During his tenure with the company, Cardona got the opportunity to wrestle several WWE stars.

One such superstar that Cardona got to step in with was The Miz when the two men were set to have a match on WWE Superstars. However, Matt Cardona recently took to social media to claim that Miz wasn't too happy about having to wrestle on Superstars.

"Bro. I’ll never forget how mad Miz was that he had to wrestle on Superstars," wrote Cardona.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Gunther disrespects The Miz on social media

The Miz is currently embroiled in a feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. It all started when the latter disrespected The A-Lister on Miz TV. Since then, the former WWE Champion has become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship and has his eyes set on winning the prestigious title for the ninth time.

However, the fact that the A-Lister is the number one contender has not stopped Gunther from disrespecting him. This past week on RAW, The Ring General stated that Miz has not been bullied enough and continued to shove him multiple times. Miz came back and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on the Champion.

This didn't deter Gunther from taking to social media to reiterate his comments from earlier in the night.

"It has not been done enough, Mike!"

It will be interesting to see if Miz will be able to dethrone Gunther at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Who do you think will win at Survivor Series: WarGames? Sound off in the comments section.