Gunther sends disrespectful seven-word message to former WWE Champion 

After sitting on the bench for premium live events since the summer, Gunther is finally set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship this Saturday. At Survivor Series in Chicago, The Ring General will take on former WWE Champion The Miz.

The two did a fine job selling their match during an in-ring promo this past Monday night in what was the final build to the "Big Five" event. The Ring General taunted The A-Lister by saying that the latter has not been bullied enough in WWE.

While The Miz got the upper hand with a Skull Crushing Finale at the end of the promo, Gunther did not stop there. He took to social media to once again reiterate his disrespectful comment about the veteran:

"It has not been done enough, Mike!"

Gunther has overtly taken jabs at the eight-time Intercontinental Champion since the latter became the number-one contender to his title. He had previously asserted that The Miz is only a showman and does not remember anything from the veteran's nearly two decades-long WWE career.

When current AEW star disclosed how The Miz was treated backstage by WWE stars

Matt Hardy is a veteran of the wrestling business, most notable for his time with the Stamford-based promotion. After years of partnering up with his brother Jeff, he kickstarted a singles run in the mid-aughts.

The Miz made it to the global juggernaut in 2005 by impressing officials while partaking in the Tough Enough program.

Speaking about The A-Lister's early days with the company on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the current AEW star revealed that top stars at the time, even name-dropping John "Bradshaw" Layfield, used to poke fun at him and:

"He [Miz] would say, 'they would do stuff with my gear or hide it or kick me out of the locker room' whatever it may be when he first got here [Miz] already said 'you were always nice to me.' He said, 'You didn't have to be. You're like this already, like that legend, and you're like always so nice to me, so thank you, I always appreciate that," Hardy recalled.

Late wrestler Chris Benoit allegedly banned The Miz from the locker room. Read about the details from The A-Lister himself here.

Considering the reaction to The Miz gaining the upper hand heading into Survivor Series, do you think the crowd will pop at the sight of the IC title changing hands? Sound off in the comments section below!