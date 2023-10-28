The Miz doesn't get along with former WWE tag team partner in real life, according to Ryback

Former WWE star Ryback recently opened up about the difficulties he faced while feuding with The Big Show and The Miz in 2015.

The three men competed in several live event matches before facing off in an Intercontinental Championship triple threat bout at SummerSlam 2015. Ahead of one such live event, Ryback confronted The Big Show after the seven-foot star almost missed a match because he fell asleep in his bus.

On Ryback TV, The Big Guy revealed that his two rivals that summer do not get along in real life:

"Up until this point [confronting The Big Show], me and Big Show worked really well together. In fact, we worked a lot together in my time in WWE, and we never had one issue. Problem was, with this, is Miz was infused into this triple threat match, and Big Show and Miz don't really get along too well," said Ryback. [0:45 – 1:06]

The Big Show and The Miz were tag team partners between January and April 2010. Known as ShoMiz, they held the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship for 77 days after winning the titles from Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Ryback on The Big Show and The Miz's lack of match preparation

On July 4, 2015, Ryback defeated The Big Show and The Miz in the first of many SummerSlam Heatwave matches that summer.

The former Intercontinental Champion recalled how they hardly prepared for the match due to his opponents' real-life heat:

"For this particular match, Big Show and Miz really weren't talking, and so that pretty much eliminated everybody from talking," Ryback continued. "We had to go out there and do a triple threat match essentially on the fly out there on night one." [1:45 – 1:59]

Ryback defeated both men at SummerSlam 2015 to bring an end to the storyline. A month later, he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Kevin Owens at Night of Champions.

