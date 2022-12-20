The Miz gets back his lost cash thanks to help from returning WWE Superstar

On RAW tonight, The Miz defeated Dexter Lumis in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match with help from the returning Bronson Reed.

After weeks of stalking The Miz, Dexter Lumis finally got his one-on-one match against The A-Lister a couple of weeks ago. The stipulation was that if Lumis defeated The Miz, he would get paid what he owed and earn a WWE contract.

Lumis won the match, and ever since then, The A-Lister had been claiming bankruptcy. He did everything he could to win back the money he lost. However, his attempts were thwarted by Adam Pearce, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis.

Hence, a match was made announced where both superstars would put up some cash, and the person who climbed the ladder and retrieved it first would keep it.

Both superstars put on a decent showing this week. Lumis dominated the early part of the match, but Miz fought back hard toward the end. As far as spots go, there was one dangerous spot when Lumis attempted a leg drop from the ladder on Miz, who was placed on the announcer's desk but missed.

Just when it looked like Dexter Lumis was about to win the match, Bronson Reed ambushed Lumis. The former NXT North American Champion helped The Miz secure the cash and win the match.

This feud between Miz and Dexter Lumis has been going on for months. It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion can finally put Lumis behind him after this week.

