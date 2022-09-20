The Miz invites creepy newcomer to Monday Night RAW

It sounds like The Miz will be looking to back up the saying on his t-shirt tonight on WWE RAW.

WWE took to social media this afternoon to announce that Miz has invited his stalker Dexter Lumis to be a guest on tonight's episode of Miz TV.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com regarding tonight's Miz TV segment:

"The Awesome One has been running scared in recent weeks as Lumis has abducted him during matches and has even stalked The Miz in his own home. Even with security and police presence beefed up during Raw, Lumis has managed to sneak in and haunt The Miz senseless. Miz has seemingly almost run out of his wits and will confront the bizarre Superstar in the hopes of stopping the freaky Lumis."

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), Dexter Lumis is scheduled to come up through the ring at some point in tonight's show. So Miz TV certainly seems like the perfect time for him to do that.

Will we discover why Dexter Lumis has been after The Miz tonight on WWE RAW?

Dexter Lumis made his surprise return to WWE last month, where it was made to look like he was being entered into a feud with The Phenomenal AJ Styles.

The weeks following revealed the true story, which is that Lumis had been stalking The A-Lister the entire time. But the question is, why?

Thus far, we haven't gotten any answers from Lumis or Miz as to the reasoning behind Dexter's obsession with him.

Will that all change tonight on WWE RAW? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Miz inviting Dexter Lumis to tonight's episode of WWE RAW to take part in Miz TV? Do you think we'll finally get to the bottom of what's been going on in recent weeks? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

