"I'm the good guy" - WWE Superstar lashes out after being targeted by Dexter Lumis

Monday Night RAW is currently Dexter Lumis' playground, and everyone should be on high alert.

Since his surprise return to the company last month, Lumis has been terrorizing former WWE Champion The Miz week in and week out. Why Lumis has chosen to target the Hollywood A-Lister has yet to be revealed.

The Miz was a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When Grayson Waller suggested that the A-Lister should simply punch Dexter Lumis in the face, The Miz explained not only why he hasn't but why he believes that he's the good guy in this entire scenario.

"I would love to punch him in the face," The Miz said. "But he always comes up behind me, has some sort of weapon or comes out of the ground. Honestly, in my opinion, he's a coward. He's the type of person that is a shallow, weak person. I've called him out. I'm the good guy here. That's what I don't get, like people booing me in the audience. I don't understand that because I'm the good guy. I'm the hero, and the bad guy, the Freddy Krueger, the Jason, the Michael Myers is coming up behind me and attacking me. Like that is not good. You're supposed to be rooting for me. Like, I know you guys are. I don't know about Matt, but I know Grayson is. But everyone else I don't understand." [Timestamp: 57:54 - 58:43]

What is Dexter Lumis' obsession with The Miz?

While the segments between Dexter Lumis and The Miz have been entertaining, there needs to be some sort of payoff.

Why is Lumis stalking The Miz? What exactly is the planned end game here?

The conclusion of this storyline will be crucial to Lumis' long-term staying power on the WWE main roster. We surely hope that Triple H has something good up his sleeve for the eventual reveal in the weeks ahead.

What do you make of The Miz's comments? Do you think he's truly the good guy in this story? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

