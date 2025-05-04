The Miz launches new career after going 455 days without a singles win

The WWE Universe has seemingly learned to respect and appreciate The Miz. Despite criticism over the years, the two-time Grand Slam Champion has arguably earned his spot and is consistently praised. After moving into a new chapter of his wrestling career, The A-Lister has taken a big step in another direction.

The Miz dropped out of college for a reality TV career, then began his wrestling training with UPW in 2003. After competing in the fourth season of Tough Enough, he received a developmental contract for DSW and OVW, despite being runner-up. The life-long fan called to SmackDown in March 2006, and the rest was history: 22 championship reigns, a WrestleMania main event win, two Slammy Awards, two Money in the Bank wins, movie and TV roles, his own reality show, and his wife, Maryse, who is also the mother of his two children.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Aleister Black defeated the former two-time WWE Champion, who has been in a new storyline with Carmelo Hayes. This was the 13th straight singles loss for the 44-year-old, who has not had a one-on-one victory in 455 days, since beating JD McDonagh on the February 5, 2024, episode of RAW. While the Ohio native will likely have a spot of some kind with WWE for years to come, he has a new project for one of his other loves: golf. He took to X/Twitter today to announce Miz Golf on YouTube.

"There’s a new face in golf. Go watch Miz Golf NOW on YouTube. Link in bio. #MizGolf," Miz wrote with the video below.

For years, The Miz has shared photos and videos from his golf outings on social media, making it clear what he enjoys doing with his free time. The veteran superstar was known to participate in the annual WrestleMania Charity Golf Tournaments that used to run.

The Miz releases first episode of his new project

The Miz is approaching his 23rd year as a pro wrestler. After a successful in-ring career, he is now branching out into the YouTube sports community.

The Awesome One released his first Miz Golf episode this weekend, seen below. The video runs just over 57 minutes and features a look at the Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda, California, and more.

"Welcome to the most must-see YouTube Channel, welcome to... Miz Golf! Join WWE Superstar The Miz on his quest to become a scratch golfer. Watch as Miz partners with celebrities, friends and golf pros as he tries to improve his skills on the course and lower his handicap," reads the video description.

The new Miz Golf channel on YouTube was launched on March 13, but was just promoted. As of this writing, the former WWE Champion has 1,220 subscribers and six videos with 12,556 views, one regular and five Shorts.

