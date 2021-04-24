The Miz reveals the WWE Legend who trained him to be a main-event superstar 

WWE Superstar The Miz is one of the top names in the professional wrestling industry. However, the journey was long and arduous, with plenty of bumps along the road.

Yet, The Miz made his because he learned from and emulated one of the company's top stars. In an interview with Yahoo!Entertainment, the A-Lister credited John Cena for helping him realize what it takes to become a main-event caliber star.

The Miz opened up about the struggles he faced when he first joined the company. He struggled to find a place in the locker room and was eventually banished. However, following his banishment, the former WWE Champion took advantage of WWE's media days and the fact that he was thrown into a program with John Cena to improve himself.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon himself praised his efforts.

"Guess what? Vince heard about [the media days] and would come up to me and say, "You’re doing a great job." That’s my boss. That’s the person I want to impress and the person who could get me to where I want to be. Now, at 40, with 16 years in the business under my belt, I get [what I was doing wrong then.] It was just through time and repetition and one day it just clicks. John Cena taught me all of that. When I started working with John Cena in live events, that’s when I learned what it takes to be a main-event caliber superstar," The Miz said.

The Miz had a long feud with John Cena, which at times was one of the highlights of WWE. It's good to hear of the influence Cena had on him.

The Miz has a problem with Damian Priest

The former eight-time Intercontinental Champion currently finds himself embroiled in a long-running feud with Damian Priest. The two have been at each other's throats for some time now, starting with Priest's alliance with Bad Bunny.

Even after his defeat at the hands of Bad Bunny, The Miz is still haunted by the Archer of Infamy.

The two men could possibly go head-to-head at WrestleMania Backlash.

