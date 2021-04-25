The Miz wants to be in the next Mortal Kombat movie; the game's co-creator responds

The Miz considers himself to be the A-Lister and is constantly praising his superior acting ability. It now seems as if the former WWE Champion has identified his next big acting project, as he pitched the idea of being cast for the next Mortal Kombat movie.

The Miz took to Twitter to make his case as the next Johnny Cage for the sequel to the recently released blockbuster film. He included a picture of himself that had been photoshopped to look like the video game character.

Mortal Kombat is a video game that has been synonymous with the fighting genre for decades now. The game is so popular that a movie rendition was recently released. However, one character who did not feature in the movie was Johnny Cage.

As such, The Miz stated his case to take up the role and even got a positive response from one of the game's co-creators, Ed Boon.

Guy makes a compelling case 👍🏻 https://t.co/pasFn3LiNn — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 24, 2021

Cage is a movie star/martial-artist, who was inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme. As a character that is completely full of himself and in most cases provides comic relief in the game, it almost seems to be a perfect fit for The Miz.

Fans do not want to see The Miz as Johnny Cage

The Miz may be keen to play the role of Johnny Cage for any future sequel to the latest Mortal Kombat film, but fans of the game aren't. Many fans have responded to The Miz and Ed Boon, voicing their displeasure at the idea.

They feel that the A-Lister lacks both the martial arts background and the acting portfolio to do the role justice. Some of them went so far as to question his wrestling ability.

Please no hes not even a good wrestler ffs let alone an actor — Stewart (@Stewart75101818) April 24, 2021

I would pick @ZacharyLevi @VancityReynolds @StephenAmell seriously Ed Miz only copies the personality and looks he doesn’t have the physique, martial arts or actual decent acting portfolio to be Cage. pic.twitter.com/venMHTey0r — Saboteur (@saboteurDS) April 24, 2021

The responses to The Miz's proposal seem a bit harsh. For those who have followed the former eight-time Intercontinental Champion's career, it is clear that he fits the role perfectly. He has all the tools, the charisma, the cockiness, the physique, and the skill.

What do you think of The Miz possibly playing the role of Johnny Cage?