The Miz enters the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE star The Miz has been having an interesting run on WWE RAW in recent weeks. The Miz, who holds the Money in the Bank Briefcase, temporarily lost the contract when he unsuccessfully cashed it. But he got the briefcase back, so he has his sights set on the WWE Championship. This quest has taken an unexpected turn, as The Miz has officially entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Miz recently appeared on TMZ Sports alongside WWE RAW Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Asuka. During this appearance, he officially announced that he'll be competing in the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"The A-Lister" is a former WWE Champion, and he's no stranger to the Royal Rumble. He's competed in the bout several times, but The Miz has never been able to win this prestigious match. Clearly, he hopes to end this unsuccessful streak in 2021.

In WWE, it's rare for the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase to enter the Royal Rumble Match. It has only happened twice. Dolph Ziggler( 2013) and Carmella (2018) tried to win it all while they held the briefcase. Naturally, many fans want to know whether The Miz can find success where these two stars failed.

The Miz is still Mr. Money in the Bank

The Miz, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton on WWE RAW

The Miz won the Money in the Bank contract by defeating the original holder, Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. At WWE TLC 2020, he cashed-in his contract during the WWE Championship Match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. But this cash-in didn't pay off, as McIntyre still walked away with the title.

But WWE official Adam Pearce later pointed out that John Morrison cashed in the contract at the pay-per-view. The Miz got his briefcase back, so he still has a title match up his sleeve. Fans will have to wait and see what The Miz has planned for WWE's world champions.