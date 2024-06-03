The Miz and Maryse share emotional personal update

The Miz and Maryse had an emotional update to share with their fans on Instagram. The two WWE stars put it out on social media.

Maryse and The Miz started to date very early in their careers after meeting. They ended up marrying on February 20, 2014, after years of being together. They went on to have two daughters, Monroe Sky in 2018 and Madison Jade in 2019. Their relationship was heavily featured in Total Divas as well in the past, and they had their own reality TV show, Miz and Mrs.

The two have also worked together on WWE shows, with Maryse appearing as the A-List star's valet. They were even part of a tag team when they faced John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania.

Now, the two proud parents put out an emotional post. Together with The Miz, Maryse posted about her two daughters' accomplishments in gymnastics. She said that they were really proud of them and that they had worked hard to get where they were.

She posted multiple pictures of them after they won trophies in gymnastics, with both her daughters having done well for themselves.

"So so proud of them!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Hard work pays off 🏆"

Readers can see the photos below.

The Miz and R-Truth were surprised when Braun Strowman helped them

Awesome Truth had their work cut out for them recently on RAW when they faced The Judgment Day defending their World Tag Team Title.

With the chance that they were going to lose the title they had secured so recently, it was intervention from an unlikely source that helped them. Braun Strowman showed up and his distraction was enough for the two of them to get the win and keep the title.

Since then, they have confessed to being surprised by the interference.

For now, fans will have to wait and see who they face when defending their title next.

