The Miz names Former WWE Champion as his favorite ever professional wrestler

Like the WWE Universe, many of the current roster members grew up as fans themselves. Recently, The Miz revealed that he grew up being a die-hard fan of The Ultimate Warrior.

In the late 80s and early 90s, The Warrior was a major player in the WWE, with his incredible bursts of energy and entrance, many were in awe of the sprinting superstar.

During a recent TikTok Q&A session, The A-Lister revealed that he used to dress up as his hero when he grew up watching WWE.

"My favorite superstar growing up was The Ultimate Warrior. I used to put face paint on, streamers on my arms and run around the house like I was The Ultimate Warrior cutting promos." From 0:00 to 0:18

The Ultimate Warrior's biggest moment arguably came in the main event of WrestleMania 6 when he defeated Hulk Hogan to become the WWE Champion while also retaining the Intercontinental Championship.

The Miz never got to meet his idol

Despite both being major stars in WWE, the two former world champions sadly never got to interact with one another.

Speaking to SunSport, The Miz revealed that he once considered speaking to the Warrior in April 2014 at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony ahead of the legend's induction.

"I was walking by and saw his dressing room. The door was open. From a distance, I could see he was in there... I was like, ‘Man, I should go and introduce myself and tell him how much of a fan I was... But I thought, ‘Nah, it’s the Hall of Fame, he probably has a long speech – I’ll wait until I see him again.’ I never did get to see him again." H/T (SunSport)

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Who grew up a fan of The Ultimate Warrior?! Who grew up a fan of The Ultimate Warrior?! https://t.co/9C8XmJ4ajU

Like many others, The Miz never got another chance to speak to the Ultimate Warrior as the legendary star sadly passed away a few days later at just 54 years old.

