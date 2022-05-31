The Miz has one-word response to The Street Profits taking over his show

Former WWE Champion The Miz reacted to The Street Profits taking over his talk show Miz TV on RAW.

During the latest episode of RAW, Miz invited the former tag team champions to his show to discuss the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford did a lot of talking and even used one of The Rock's most famous catchphrases to shut The Miz up.

After WWE sent out a tweet on Twitter saying Miz TV has become Street Profits TV, The A-Lister responded with a single word:

"Never."

A lot of things took place during the segment. Two new champions were crowned, and it was announced that Maryse would return to WWE on RAW the following Monday.

The Miz on AJ Styles calling him the best heel in the business

The A-Lister is one of the most decorated champions in the history of the wrestling business. He's a two-time Grand Slam Champion, defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania, and shared a ring with The Rock.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, The Miz shared that he's honored by The Phenomenal One's compliment:

"It's an honor, honestly. Like ever since the first time AJ stepped foot into WWE, I was like the first person to go up against him, and sometimes you can feel it. You just know a person in WWE, now everyone could be like, yeah, it's AJ Styles. That doesn't always happen when people come from outside of WWE into WWE. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, a special person and a special superstar. And as soon as I got into the ring with AJ, I was, like, 'Oh, he's going to be something in WWE.'"

The Miz was involved in a program with Theory and Mustafa Ali on RAW, and he even served as the special guest referee twice. The two stars are currently set to collide at Hell in a Cell this Sunday for the United States Championship.

