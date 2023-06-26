The Miz opens up about WWE moment that changed his career

The Miz is arguably one of the most underrated WWE Superstars of all time. Simply taking his current role into account, week in and week out on Monday Night RAW, the former WWE Champion puts on exceptional performances.

Looking back at the single greatest moment of his career, The Miz claimed that he would not have become the superstar that he is today if it wasn't for his first Money in the Bank win.

During an interview with WWE, The Miz recounted the experience of carrying around the briefcase and how it meant everything to the veteran:

"I never utlized it for anything," The Miz revealed. "It was just the contract that was in it. I just walk around with it. Like, you're in the airport, you have to explain a million times what the Money in the Bank contract is, which I didn't mind, because it was truly an honor to hold this briefcase and this contract."

The A-Lister concluded:

"This changed my life. Changed my career. I don't know, if I didn't win this contract, if I would have become the superstar that I am today." [0:54-1:25]

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the November 22, 2010 episode of RAW and dethroned Randy Orton to win his first WWE Championship.

Furthermore, The Miz defeated Randy Orton on two separate premium live events, one of which was the Royal Rumble event in 2011.

The Miz and Randy Orton have mutual respect for one another in WWE

During an episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, The Miz expressed admiration toward The Legend Killer for his consistency and technical prowess. The A-Lister even claimed that perhaps the fans don't see it the same way Orton's peers do:

"Honestly, man, I’ll tell you what, this thing with, you talk about Randy. I think no one is better in the ring technically than Randy Orton. Like just his maneuvers and the things, the moves, and the in-betweens on what he does for his moves; that really sets him apart from everybody else. And I don’t know if people, I think everyone notices it. But for a person, as a WWE Superstar, that’s done this for such a long time. To see the level that he’s elevating and he just keeps going higher and higher, and it’s just pretty incredible.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Miz went on to praise Randy Orton and John Cena for helping him learn and grow as a WWE star during his first run as world champion.

Cut to 2021, the 42-year-old veteran won his second world title, again by cashing in a Money in the Bank contract – this time on Drew McIntyre. When The Miz arrived backstage, Orton was among the few superstars that congratulated him, telling The A-Lister, "You earned it, and you deserve it."

