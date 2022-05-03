"He's like a sponge" - The Miz praises Logan Paul's work ethic

The Miz has praised Logan Paul's work ethic and his ability to collate everything he is taught.

In February, the former WWE Champion revealed Paul to be his tag team partner for WrestleMania 38. The Miz had a big hand in training the Youtuber for the match and was impressed by how quickly the 27-year-old picked up the physical aspects of the performance.

The Miz recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he praised Logan Paul's dedication and mindset. He claimed that his WrestleMania tag partner was serious about his training and absorbed whatever knowledge Miz threw at him:

"Logan's just not coming in here going, 'I wanna be a WWE Superstar, just throw me in a ring, show me a couple of moves here and there.' No, he's like, 'How do I do this? Why am I here?' He's asking all the right questions. He's like a sponge. He's taking it all in, observing it, coming back the next day and going, 'Alright, so I got that down, but when I'm doing this, why am I doing this?'" (04:15)

The Miz also noted that Logan and his brother Jake Paul are both very hard workers and succeed at whatever they do, even if many people don't like the duo.

Logan Paul made an impressive debut at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul made his in-ring (pro wrestling) debut at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match, partnering up with The Miz to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Logan was announced as the former WWE Champion's partner a few weeks before The Show of Shows. As both were heels and Paul is a controversial figure outside wrestling, the match build-up saw the duo being booed in their hometown of Cleveland, OH.

Paul's performance at 'Mania was praised by many, with some even comparing it to singer Bad Bunny's acclaimed debut at WrestleMania 37. The social media star even took the opportunity to channel Eddie Guerrero in the bout - hitting an impressive Frog Splash and a Three Amigos suplex chain.

The duo of Logan Paul and the Miz won the match after the latter hit Dominik Mysterio with a Skull Crushing Finale for the pin. However, The Miz turned on his partner during the post-match celebration.

Edited by Jacob Terrell