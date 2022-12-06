The Miz has one word reaction to WWE Hall of Famer denying him entry into backstage event on WWE RAW

The Miz did not have the best time on WWE RAW this week.

The star tried to gain entry to JBL's Invitational Poker tournament, where several others were playing already. Unfortunately, for him, he was denied entry by the Hall of Famer. When The Miz approached, JBL stopped him and asked him if he was good for the money, given what he had been hearing about him recently.

The A-List star revealed that he didn't have the money at that time in cash, but asked to be let in anyway, saying he was "good for it". JBL was having none of it, and even turned down the offer by The Miz to give him his Rolex, saying that it was a fake watch.

The star was disappointed, but turned away, with no other alternatives left for him. He was obviously quite disappointed and expressed it on Twitter, where he retweeted Sportskeeda Wrestling to mention how it was "Unbelievable".

He would also later tweet, saying that JBL had clearly not seen a Rolex up close.

The A-List star's situation has deteriorated after he lost to Dexter Lumis in their match. Due to the bout, he had to pay the star all the money he owed him. Lumis also got a contract with WWE as a result of the win.

